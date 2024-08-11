"Dangerous": During a traffic jam on the highway, a mother unceremoniously let her children play on the road. IMAGO/HEN-FOTO (Symbolbild)

"I've never seen anything like it": A mother lets her children play on the road on a German highway - and films them doing so. The police are shocked.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you When German police officers viewed the situation after an accident with the help of a traffic camera, they could hardly believe their eyes: a mother let her children play football on the road during a traffic jam.

Several times, the ball almost ended up in the oncoming lane. The "alleged mother" filmed the children while they were playing.

By the time the officers arrived to put an end to the "highly dangerous" situation, the group had already disappeared.

The police are not carrying out any further investigations, but have issued an urgent warning against letting children play on the highway. Show more

Because a mother and her children were stuck in a traffic jam on a German highway, she unceremoniously let her offspring play football on the road. The Hessian police have now made this questionable occupational therapy public.

The officers who discovered the scene with a traffic camera were shocked: "I've really never seen anything like it," a police spokesperson told Hessischer Rundfunk radio. But that's not all: "As if that wasn't unusual enough, the alleged mother also filmed the goings-on."

Ball almost ended up in the oncoming lane

The police were actually using the camera to view the situation after an accident on the A5 between Homberg-Ohm and Alsfeld in Hesse. An accident had previously occurred there. A driver had left the carriageway for reasons that are as yet unexplained. The car overturned.

None of the three occupants were seriously injured, but a traffic jam ensued. The officers also observed the children playing on the highway with their mother, who was filming her children. According to the police, the ball almost went over the central crash barrier into the oncoming lane several times.

"Never let children play on the highway"

When the police finally arrived, the dangerous game had already ended and the mini football team had disappeared. This is why no further investigations are being carried out, according to the police. If, on the other hand, the ball had ended up in the opposite lane, the situation would have been different.

Even though the "suspected mother" is not now facing a fine, the police have issued an urgent warning against actions of this kind: "It's extremely dangerous, and in the worst case even fatal," says a police spokesperson.

In a traffic jam, you should at most leave the vehicle to relieve yourself. "We ask everyone never to let their children play on the highway."