In England, a young mother has died following a Brazilian butt lift operation. Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

British woman Alice Webb underwent a Brazilian butt lift treatment in a beauty salon in the English city of Gloucester.

Afterwards, the 33-year-old mother felt unwell and called the ambulance.

Webb died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday morning. The judicial authorities have arrested two men on suspicion of manslaughter, English media report. Show more

British woman Alice Webb underwent a Brazilian butt lift treatment at a beauty salon in Gloucester.

Once home, the mother of five felt unwell. The ambulance took the beauty store employee to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The 33-year-old died there early on Tuesday morning, according to various British media, including "bbc.co.uk".

Gloucestershire Police said Alice Webb had been alerted by the ambulance service on Monday morning and an investigation was launched as a result. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

The two people arrested have since been released on bail.

Alice Webb is first fatality

The UK organization Save Face, a national register of accredited providers of non-surgical cosmetic treatments, stated that this is the "first case of a death from a non-surgical BBL in the UK".

The treatment aims to make the buttocks appear larger, rounder or lifted by injecting fat or dermal fillers into the buttocks to change the size or shape.

Although non-surgical BBLs are not illegal in the UK, Wolverhampton City Council banned a company from carrying out the procedure last year after risks such as blood clots, sepsis and the death of body tissue were identified.

Five local authorities in Essex and Glasgow followed suit and have banned certain businesses in their area from carrying out liquid BBLs.

The director of Save Face, Ashton Collins, explained that the charity had supported 500 women who had suffered complications following the procedure. Ashton Collins said, "Liquid BBL procedures are a danger. They are advertised on social media as 'risk free' and 'cheaper' compared to the surgical alternative, which couldn't be further from the truth."

Save Face criticized non-medical providers who perform liquid BBLs, as they are often unable to recognize and treat complications of their clients and often misinterpret abscesses and tissue necrosis as bruises.

