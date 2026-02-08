The mother of US presenter Savannah Guthrie has been missing for a week and the police believe she has been kidnapped. A suspect has not yet been identified. Guthrie and her siblings are once again making a desperate appeal to the kidnapper or kidnappers.

US presenter Savannah Guthrie and her siblings are once again making a public appeal to their mother's alleged kidnappers and agreeing to pay a ransom for her return unharmed.

Investigators believe that 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home near Tucson. There are traces of blood, alleged extortion letters, but no identified suspects so far.

There is growing concern for the missing woman's health, as she is dependent on vital medication, while the FBI and local authorities intensify their investigation. Show more

US television presenter Savannah Guthrie has sent another message to the kidnapper(s) following her mother's sudden disappearance.

The family is willing to pay a ransom for the return of her mother unharmed, Guthrie said in a video shared on her Instagram account on Saturday. "We have received your message and we understand. We beg you now to bring our mother back to us so we can celebrate with her," the presenter, flanked by her siblings, added. "This is the only way we will find peace. She is very precious to us and we will pay."

Guthrie was referring to a message sent to Tucson, Arizona-based television station KOLD on Friday afternoon (local time), according to a spokesperson for the FBI office in Phoenix. KOLD confirmed that it had received an e-mail in connection with the Guthrie case that day. The station would not disclose details of the content, citing ongoing FBI investigations.

Alleged blackmail letters sent

The broadcaster was one of several media companies that received alleged blackmail letters for Guthrie's mother Nancy during the week. At least one letter demanded a ransom and set deadlines. At a press conference last Thursday, representatives of law enforcement agencies refused to confirm the authenticity of the messages. However, they said that all references were being carefully examined. One of the letters also referred to Nancy Guthrie's Apple Watch and a special feature of her property.

According to investigators, the 84-year-old was abducted from her property near Tucson last weekend. A trace of blood was discovered in the entrance area of the house, which was clearly assigned to Nancy Guthrie by means of DNA testing, said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

No recordings from the surveillance technology

Investigators also found that the doorbell camera at the property was turned off. In addition, software had registered potentially suspicious movements on the property minutes later. But since Nancy Guthrie did not have an active subscription to the technology, the recordings could not be accessed, Nanos told the AP news agency. Investigators had not given up hope of securing the camera footage after all.

Statement on the Nancy Guthrie investigation - pic.twitter.com/qHJacJwwwy — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 6, 2026

"I wish technology was as easy as we think it is, along the lines of: here's a picture, here's the culprit. But that's not the case," added Nanos. "There's information being sent to us from these tech companies saying, "This is all we have and this is all we can get."

Will Guthrie's mother get her medication?

Meanwhile, there is growing concern about Nancy Guthrie's state of health. According to the authorities, she has to take vital medication every day. She reportedly has a pacemaker and suffers from high blood pressure and heart problems. "I can imagine that her condition is getting worse by the day," said Nanos. "She needs medication. And I have no way of knowing if she's getting that medication."

Savannah Guthrie is one of the presenters on NBC's "Today" program.

Her mother's disappearance has triggered great sympathy in the USA. President Donald Trump also intervened and declared that he had instructed the federal authorities to support the investigation. The video message from Savannah Guthrie and her siblings was the third since their mother's disappearance.