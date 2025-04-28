A TikTok challenge in which eggs were broken on children's heads has landed a mother with a fine. Symbolbild: Keystone

A mother in Sweden has been fined for exposing her five-year-old daughter in a TikTok challenge. Child protection experts warn against such social media trends.

A mother from Sweden has been sentenced after she broke a raw egg on her five-year-old daughter's head and recorded it in a livestream on TikTok. The action was part of a popular TikTok challenge at the time under the hashtag #eggcrackchallenge. The court judged the behavior to be inappropriate and worthy of punishment, as reported by "Het Laatste Nieuws".

The woman had apparently followed a trend in which users smashed raw eggs on other people's heads to film their reaction. But unlike many of the clips, which were meant to be humorous, the little girl reacted with tears and confusion.

"The girl was visibly distraught and did not understand what was happening," the verdict states. The prosecution had also emphasized that the incident was detrimental to the child's welfare, even if no physical injuries were sustained. The mother defended herself in court by saying that she had "not foreseen" her daughter's reaction.

Sentenced to a fine

Certain trends regularly emerge on social media. Those who stand out from the crowd and generate a lot of views can also earn money from it.

The woman was convicted of assault. She was fined the equivalent of around 850 francs. She must also pay her child compensation of around CHF 1,700. The public prosecutor's office had demanded a harsher sentence, but the court ultimately stuck with a relatively lenient sanction.

The bizarre scene made headlines in Sweden and beyond. Child protection organizations warned against exposing children for social media or even instrumentalizing them for viral trends.