Will it be a boy again or a girl this time? A study concludes that the age of mothers influences the gender distribution of offspring.

According to the study, parents with only female or male offspring are more likely to have another child of the same sex.

This disproves the assumption that the chance of having a male or female child depends on chance and is as unpredictable as a coin toss, writes the team from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in the journal "Science Advances".

Previously, it was assumed that the probability of having a boy or a girl was around 50:50, as the male body produces an equal number of sperm with the X or Y chromosome. However, several co-authors of the study either have children of only one sex themselves or have friends, colleagues and relatives to whom either only boys or only girls were born.

Data from around 146,000 pregnancies

The researchers therefore analyzed records and genome-wide association data from around 58,000 women with two or more live births between 1956 and 2015. In total, information on around 146,000 pregnancies was included in the analysis. 95 percent of the data came from white women, all of them nurses from the USA.

The result of the analysis: the age, but also the genetics of the mothers influence the probability of same-sex offspring. The older the mother is at the first birth, the greater the chances of giving birth to only boys or only girls.

The probability of having a fourth boy after three boys was 61 percent. According to the calculations, families with three girls had a 58 percent chance of having another girl, as the authors write.

The influence of fathers was not taken into account

According to the researchers, various factors in the womb can change with increasing age. Examples: For example, the maturation phase of the follicles in the ovaries could shorten, which would tend to promote Y chromosome survival after fertilization. Conversely, an acidic pH value in the vagina could favor X chromosomes. "Each woman may have a different predisposition to each of these factors as she ages," explain the researchers.

"However, these mechanisms remain speculative," the team writes. More detailed data is needed for confirmation. And: "It is likely that there are also paternal factors that we have not taken into account."