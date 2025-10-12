On Lake Constance, a motorboat crashes into a sailing boat at full speed. KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller

A motorboat crashes into a sailing boat at full speed. For a female sailor, all help comes too late. How could such an accident happen?

No time? blue News summarizes for you A motorboat collided with a sailing boat on the Austrian part of Lake Constance.

The sailboat capsized and was completely destroyed.

A woman on the sailboat lost her life. The man was able to save himself by jumping into the water.

According to the police, the motorboat carrying four Austrians crashed into the sailing boat at high speed. Show more

A woman has died in a collision between a motorboat and a sailing boat on Lake Constance. The sailboat capsized in the collision and was completely destroyed, according to the Austrian police. In addition to the woman, a man was also on board on Saturday. He was able to save himself by jumping from the sailing boat, it was reported.

The motorboat, owned by four Austrians, was traveling at high speed on Lake Constance on Saturday. It collided with the sailboat of the two Germans without braking, according to the police. It was initially unclear why the accident occurred. The police began an investigation.

Accident in the middle of the lake

All help came too late for the woman. After she was rescued, emergency services tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate her on the shore. All others involved remained physically unharmed. They are now being cared for by a crisis intervention team.

The two boats were recovered by the fire department and police and brought ashore. The accident occurred in the Austrian part of Lake Constance, around three kilometers from the shore.

