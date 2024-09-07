The 19-year-old motorcyclist collided with the fire engine on the highway entrance in Wallisellen. Bild: Keystone

On Saturday morning, a 19-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a fire engine on the highway entrance to the Wallisellen junction in the direction of Zurich and was seriously injured. The crew of the small fire engine of the local fire department were uninjured.

The firefighters were returning from a drill shortly before 11.30 a.m., as the cantonal police reported in the afternoon. For unknown reasons, the two-wheeler rider crashed into the rear of the fire engine and fell. An ambulance took him to hospital.

Traffic had to be diverted onto the emergency lane at the highway entrance until 4 pm. The police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the motorcyclist's driving style.

