Tragic end to a motorcycle ride: a 53-year-old man drives into the oncoming lane and crashes into a traffic sign. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A motorcyclist had a fatal accident in Bäretswil in the Zurich Oberland on Friday. According to the police, he was traveling at excessive speed when he lost control on a right-hand bend.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A motorcyclist lost control in a right-hand bend near Bärteswil ZH at excessive speed and crashed fatally into a kerb and a bend sign.

Despite immediate resuscitation attempts by the police and the REega emergency doctor, the man died at the scene of the accident.

The cause of the accident is still unclear; the Zurich cantonal police and the Lake/Oberland public prosecutor's office are investigating and the road remained closed for hours. Show more

This motorcycle ride on the Friday before Pentecost ended fatally. It happened shortly after 5.30 p.m. on the Tösstal/Wetzikerstrasse. According to the Zurich cantonal police, the man was traveling at excessive speed in the direction of Bäretswil in the Zurich Oberland. In a right-hand bend, he lost control of his motorcycle for reasons as yet unexplained.

The motorcyclist veered into the oncoming lane, crossed it and crashed into the kerb and a bend sign indicating the bend in the road to vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.

Motorcyclist dies at the scene of the accident

The impact was violent: the motorcycle only came to a standstill behind a mound of earth. Immediately initiated resuscitation attempts by the arriving police forces and an emergency doctor from Rega were unfortunately unsuccessful - the rider died at the scene of the accident.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. The Zurich cantonal police have started an investigation in collaboration with the Lake/Oberland public prosecutor's office. Specialists secured the evidence at the scene.

The Tösstal/Wetzikerstrasse remained closed for several hours. The fire department set up a detour. In addition to the police and the public prosecutor's office, the Bäretswil and Wetzikon-Seegräben fire departments, Swiss Air-Rescue Rega, a legal inspector and a private towing company were also deployed.

