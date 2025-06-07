This motorcycle ride on the Friday before Pentecost ended fatally. It happened shortly after 5.30 p.m. on the Tösstal/Wetzikerstrasse. According to the Zurich cantonal police, the man was traveling at excessive speed in the direction of Bäretswil in the Zurich Oberland. In a right-hand bend, he lost control of his motorcycle for reasons as yet unexplained.
The motorcyclist veered into the oncoming lane, crossed it and crashed into the kerb and a bend sign indicating the bend in the road to vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.
Motorcyclist dies at the scene of the accident
The impact was violent: the motorcycle only came to a standstill behind a mound of earth. Immediately initiated resuscitation attempts by the arriving police forces and an emergency doctor from Rega were unfortunately unsuccessful - the rider died at the scene of the accident.
The cause of the accident is still unclear. The Zurich cantonal police have started an investigation in collaboration with the Lake/Oberland public prosecutor's office. Specialists secured the evidence at the scene.
The Tösstal/Wetzikerstrasse remained closed for several hours. The fire department set up a detour. In addition to the police and the public prosecutor's office, the Bäretswil and Wetzikon-Seegräben fire departments, Swiss Air-Rescue Rega, a legal inspector and a private towing company were also deployed.
The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.