A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the A1 between La Sarraz and the Bavois service area early on Sunday morning. Symbolbild: sda

A motorcyclist had a fatal accident on the A1 highway in the canton of Vaud early on Sunday morning. The 24-year-old crashed onto the carriageway, where he was hit by at least one vehicle and died at the scene of the accident.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the A1 highway between La Sarraz and the Bavois service area.

The Frenchman, who lives in the canton of Neuchâtel, lost control of his motorcycle for reasons that are still unclear.

He fell onto the road and was run over by at least one car. Show more

The accident occurred at around 5 a.m. on the highway between La Sarraz and the Bavois rest area, as reported by the Vaud cantonal police on Sunday. According to initial findings by the police, the accident victim lost control of his motorcycle for as yet unexplained reasons.

The man fell onto the road and was hit by at least one vehicle. Despite the immediate intervention of the emergency services, he died at the scene of the accident.

According to the press release, the accident victim is a Frenchman living in the canton of Neuchâtel. The exact circumstances of the accident are under investigation. The section of highway involved was closed until 11.30 a.m.