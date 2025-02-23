  1. Residential Customers
Albligen BE Motorcyclist dies in collision with car

SDA

23.2.2025 - 09:49

According to the police, all help came too late for the motorcyclist. (archive picture)
According to the police, all help came too late for the motorcyclist. (archive picture)
Keystone

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a head-on collision with a car near Albligen BE on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the car was uninjured, according to the Bern cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA

23.02.2025, 09:49

23.02.2025, 09:55

According to current information, the motorcyclist was traveling in the direction of Ueberstorf FR. For reasons still to be clarified, he crashed on a right-hand bend and skidded into the oncoming lane, where he subsequently collided head-on with an oncoming car, the police reported on Sunday.

Formal identification of the deceased was still pending on Sunday morning. The section of road affected was completely closed for several hours for the duration of the accident and recovery work, according to the statement.

An investigation has been launched to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

