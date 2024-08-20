A 59-year-old motorcyclist dies in a collision with a tractor in Dällikon ZH. Bild: Keystone

A 59-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a tractor in Dällikon ZH on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor driver was uninjured, according to the Zurich cantonal police.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 59-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a tractor in Dällikon ZH on Tuesday afternoon.

When the 38-year-old tractor driver wanted to turn into a country lane, there was a collision with the motorcyclist.

The cantonal police are investigating. Show more

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the motorcyclist overtook several cars and a tractor with a trailer on Dänikerstrasse. When the 38-year-old tractor driver, who was traveling in the same direction, wanted to turn left onto a dirt road, he collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist suffered such severe injuries as a result of the violent impact that he died at the scene of the accident despite immediate resuscitation attempts by first aiders and later by the emergency services. Those involved and their relatives were cared for by Care Kanton Zürich and the Zurich emergency pastoral care service, the police reported.

Due to the accident, Dänikerstrasse had to be closed for around four hours. The fire department set up a detour. The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland.

