Several thousand vacationers are stranded on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily due to the recent eruption of Mount Etna, which occurred in the middle of the peak travel season.

Due to the ash clouds, significantly fewer planes are able to take off and land at the island’s largest airport in nearby Catania. This morning, only a single plane was able to take off for a domestic flight. As a precaution, all landings were suspended until 7:00 p.m.

Europe's most active volcano has been spewing large amounts of ash and glowing rock fragments since Friday. According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), thick lava flows are pouring out of two vents at elevations of 2,360 meters and 2,750 meters. Overnight, a new vent opened at an elevation of about 1,900 meters. Mount Etna, which rises more than 3,300 meters, is closely monitored due to its frequent eruptions.

Vacationers Have to Spend the Night at the Airport

Flight operations have now been disrupted for the fifth consecutive day. The authorities decide on flight restrictions based on wind direction and ash concentration, often on very short notice. Catania Airport is currently under the highest alert level, red. This means that an eruption involving a significant ash emission is imminent or already underway.

Now, in the height of summer, when many foreign tourists are also on the island, this is causing major problems. Upon departure, many are now trying to switch to the airport in the island’s capital, Palermo, or to take the train instead. According to estimates, about 30,000 people are currently affected. Many tourists in Sicily have had to extend their stays.

However, accommodations on the island are full, which is why some people had to spend the night at the airport. Chaotic scenes are unfolding there. Many passengers reported that the staff was overwhelmed. One vacationer told the daily newspaper *La Repubblica*: “They left us to fend for ourselves. If I’d gotten on a rubber dinghy, I’m sure I would have arrived sooner.”

700 euros for a 200-kilometer bus ride to Palermo

On top of that, opportunists are taking advantage of tourists’ plight. Italian actor Filippo Laganà reported on Instagram that he was charged 700 euros for a shuttle bus ride from Catania to Palermo—a distance of about 200 kilometers. Laganà eventually returned to Rome in a rental car. The long-distance trains to the capital, where international flights are easier to come by, are overcrowded.

There are now numerous aircraft on the tarmac in Catania, protected from the ash fall by covers. The engines, in particular, are being shielded. The runways must be repeatedly cleared of volcanic ash. More than twelve million passengers pass through Catania Airport each year.