Arthur's Seat is a popular excursion destination. Tourists and locals alike enjoy looking down on the Scottish capital from there. Now the mountain is on fire.

A fire has broken out on the local mountain of the Scottish capital Edinburgh. The fire department is in action. There are no reports of injuries, a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in the evening. A large area of gorse was affected by the fire. He gave no details of the exact extent.

Special forces and four fire engines were deployed, he added. The services were informed of a fire at 4.05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

According to media reports, it is not known how the fire started.

The flames on Arthur's Seat can be seen in the city, smoke drifting across the city. The hill in Holyrood Park is located near the old town and is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.