Two boys and their dog get lost in the rain. Mountain rescue rescues them from their predicament. Police Cantonale Jurassienne

Two brothers venture into unknown territory in the Jura. They get stuck on a rocky outcrop and can't get back. With them: their dog. The mountain rescue team has to rescue the three from this situation.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two brothers (15 and 11) got into difficulties on slippery terrain in heavy rain in the Vaferdeau JU climbing area and got stuck on a ledge.

With considerable effort, the police and mountain rescue team were able to secure the children and bring them safely down to the valley with the help of special equipment.

The initially unruly dog was also rescued after dark, and all those involved were unharmed. Show more

Two brothers, aged 15 and 11, were out and about with their dog on Saturday in the Vaferdeau JU area, which is also popular with sport climbers thanks to its rock faces.

Despite "incessant rain and particularly slippery terrain", as reported by the Jura cantonal police, the two ventured onto unknown paths. A decision with serious consequences: The ground became increasingly difficult until the children finally got stuck on the ledge.

The alerted police patrol quickly arrived at the scene near the Route de Choindez. The officers were initially able to reach the younger brother and secure him. But a conventional descent? Too risky. The risk of falling was deemed too high.

Police call the mountain rescue team

Specialists from the mountain rescue service were then called out - and took on the tricky mission. They used their professional skills to secure the older brother and brought him down safely by abseiling.

The most difficult part was rescuing the dog: he initially refused to start the dangerous descent. It was only after dark that the emergency services managed to rescue him safely.

In the end, everything turned out well: Both children and their dog remained unharmed and were able to be embraced by their parents on the spot.

A total of five members of the mountain rescue team and a police patrol were deployed.