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Companion survives hanging from a tree Mountaineer dies on the Grossen Mythen after avalanche

SDA

3.4.2026 - 21:55

The descent from the Grossen Mythen in the canton of Schwyz ended fatally for one of the two mountaineers due to a sliding snow avalanche.
The descent from the Grossen Mythen in the canton of Schwyz ended fatally for one of the two mountaineers due to a sliding snow avalanche.
Symboldbild: Keystone

A mountaineer has lost his life on the Grossen Mythen in the canton of Schwyz. He fell under an avalanche on Good Friday with another mountaineer and was swept down a rock face. The companion was able to hold on to a tree and survived.

Keystone-SDA

03.04.2026, 21:55

03.04.2026, 21:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two mountaineers were caught in an avalanche on the Grossen Mythen.
  • One man was swept over a rock face by the masses of snow and died.
  • His companion was able to hold on to a tree and survived.
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The two young men were hiking from Brunni in the direction of Holzegg on Good Friday morning, according to the Schwyz cantonal police. From there, equipped with ropes, they set off on the hiking trail towards the summit of the Gross Mythen. Due to the considerable amount of snow, they abandoned their tour shortly before 2 pm. On the descent, the mountaineers were finally caught up in the avalanche of sliding snow.

According to the police, investigations into the identity of the deceased were still ongoing on Friday evening.