The summit of the 4010 meter high Lagginhorn in Upper Valais. On Tuesday, an alpinist fell to her death on the descent. (archive picture) Keystone

A female mountaineer died in an accident near Saas-Grund VS on Tuesday. The rescue services arrived too late.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A female mountaineer died in an accident on the Lagginhorn near Saas-Grund VS on Tuesday. The woman, who has not yet been identified, fell into the depths on her descent from the summit at an altitude of around 3,800 meters via the west ridge.

She was traveling with a companion, as the Valais public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police announced on Wednesday. The rescue services called out by the Valais cantonal rescue organization went to the scene with an Air Zermatt helicopter.

They were only able to determine that the climber had died. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.