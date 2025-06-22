The Grosser Mythen above Brunni is a popular excursion destination. However, accidents happen time and again. Keystone/Simon Meier

Fatal accident on the Grosser Mythen: a man presumably fell from the official mountain path and died.

SDA

A mountain climber died in an accident on the Grossen Mythen on Sunday afternoon. According to the Schwyz cantonal police on Sunday evening, the man presumably fell from the official mountain path.

Swiss Air-Rescue was able to locate and recover the man's body in rough terrain at an altitude of 1,290 meters. Third parties had alerted Rega and the Schwyz cantonal police.

The Schwyz cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz have begun investigations into the identity of the man and the exact circumstances of the accident.