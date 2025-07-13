  1. Residential Customers
Plunged to his death Mountaineer in Zernez GR swept to his death by a rock

SDA

13.7.2025 - 15:27

A 65-year-old man was pulled down by a stone on the ascent to the Chilbiritzenspitz and died.
Keystone

A 65-year-old mountaineer fell to his death on the Chilbiritzenspitz in Zernez GR on Sunday afternoon. A large boulder came loose and tore him a good 50 meters over rocky ground. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Keystone-SDA

13.07.2025, 15:27

13.07.2025, 18:05

The man was in a Siebner group on the north ridge on the ascent. He was climbing ahead of the group in a two-man rope team. According to initial findings, the boulder came loose at around 2 p.m., as reported by the cantonal police.

His group alerted the rescue services. The crew of a Swiss Air-Rescue helicopter rescued the casualty. The Graubünden cantonal police alpine police and the public prosecutor's office initiated an investigation. The Chilbiritzenspitz lies at 2853 meters above sea level.