A 65-year-old man was pulled down by a stone on the ascent to the Chilbiritzenspitz and died.

A 65-year-old mountaineer fell to his death on the Chilbiritzenspitz in Zernez GR on Sunday afternoon. A large boulder came loose and tore him a good 50 meters over rocky ground. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

The man was in a Siebner group on the north ridge on the ascent. He was climbing ahead of the group in a two-man rope team. According to initial findings, the boulder came loose at around 2 p.m., as reported by the cantonal police.

His group alerted the rescue services. The crew of a Swiss Air-Rescue helicopter rescued the casualty. The Graubünden cantonal police alpine police and the public prosecutor's office initiated an investigation. The Chilbiritzenspitz lies at 2853 meters above sea level.