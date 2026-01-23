Ten international climbers are missing following an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan. Among them is the world-renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja, whose record-breaking ascent of all 14 eight-thousanders is featured in the Netflix documentary “14 Peaks.” While search and rescue operations are underway, media reports indicate that four bodies have been recovered. Official confirmation of this has not yet been provided.

Here's what it's all about An international expedition of ten climbers was caught in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan. The extent of the accident is still unclear.

The missing climbers are led by Nirmal “Nims Dai” Purja, who gained worldwide fame in 2019 for climbing all 14 eight-thousanders in just over six months.

The search and rescue operation is underway. Reports that four bodies have been found have not yet been officially confirmed. Summary created with

On Thursday, an avalanche struck an international expedition on Broad Peak, which stands at 8,047 meters, in Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan. Expedition leader Nirmal “Nims Dai” Purja is a star in the mountaineering world.

The Nepalese climber gained worldwide fame in 2019 when he climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in just over six months—a record that remains legendary to this day.

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He gained additional recognition through the Netflix documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible,” which chronicles his extraordinary achievement.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway. In addition to Purja, the expedition includes Pakistani mountaineer Sohail Sakhi, a female mountaineer from the United States, a Chinese mountaineer, a mountaineer from Oman, and five other Nepalese. The “BBC” reports that four bodies have already been found. However, there has been no official identification of the deceased so far.

There is a great deal of speculation circulating on X about the fate of expedition leader Nirmal “Nims Dai” Purja. So far, the only confirmed information is that, according to local authorities, three GPS trackers belonging to the missing climbers have been located at altitudes between approximately 6,000 and 7,000 meters, reports "BBC" Urdu.

Morning Rescue Update | 06:18 AM



According to Mingma David Sherpa, signs of movement were observed at 06:18 AM. @nimsdai appears to be alive, conscious, and awaiting rescue.#nimsdai pic.twitter.com/qmVx5b5eoW — Roshan Khadka (@roshankhadka3) July 31, 2026

It is currently unclear whether the devices can provide any information about the victim's location or condition.

The situation is chaotic

The Nepalese Department of Tourism is coordinating rescue efforts with the embassy in Islamabad and Pakistani authorities. The six Nepalese expedition members are still officially listed as missing. Several Nepalese expedition companies and Sherpas are preparing to assist with the search on site. Despite reports of possible fatalities, authorities are still hoping to find survivors, though the situation remains unclear.

"Nims Dai": "Any mistake in the mountains can mean death"

Nirmal “Nims Dai” Purja is one of the world’s most successful high-altitude mountaineers. Born in Nepal, the mountaineer first served for six years in the Gurkha regiments of the British Army and then for ten years with the British elite special forces unit Special Boat Service (SBS). It wasn’t until 2012 that he discovered his passion for mountaineering.

Purja gained international recognition in 2019 with his “Project Possible”: He climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in just 189 days—a world record. He also set numerous other records, including the fastest ascents of Everest, Lhotse, and Makalu, as well as several records without supplemental oxygen. In 2021, he was part of the Nepalese team that became the first to conquer K2 in winter.

In addition to his athletic achievements, Purja also made a name for himself through several spectacular rescue operations at extreme altitudes. Among other honors, he was awarded the British MBE for his accomplishments. Today, he runs “Nimsdai,” a company specializing in exclusive high-altitude expeditions, and has published his autobiography, *Beyond Possible*.

Despite his numerous records, Purja is aware of the risks: “Any mistake I make in the mountains could mean death,” says the 43-year-old in his biography. The history of mountaineering shows that even the biggest names are not immune to this danger.

Here are some of the most famous mountaineers and alpinists who lost their lives pursuing their passion.

Laura Dahlmeier has an accident at Laila Peak in 2025

The former German Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has died in a mountain accident in Pakistan.

In late July 2025, former German Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier lost her life in a mountain accident in Pakistan. The 31-year-old was struck by a rockfall on July 28 while descending Laila Peak in the Karakoram Range at an altitude of approximately 5,700 meters. Her climbing partner, Marina Krauss, later reported that Dahlmeier had been struck by a large boulder and thrown against a rock face. After that, she did not move. A rescue was no longer possible due to the difficult conditions.

In accordance with her express wishes, her body was not recovered and remains on the mountain. Dahlmeier had stipulated that no one should risk their life to recover her.

David Lama died in an avalanche in 2019

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David Lama was considered a climbing prodigy, while Hansjörg Auer was regarded as a pioneer of free climbing. Both were among Austria’s most outstanding alpinists. Lama later made a name for himself with spectacular first ascents and expeditions in the Himalayas and Patagonia, while Auer gained worldwide fame in 2007 with his rope-free ascent of the Marmolada route “Weg durch den Fisch.”

On April 16, 2019, the two Tyroleans, aged 28 and 35, respectively, lost their lives along with American mountaineer Jess Roskelley in an avalanche on Howse Peak in Banff National Park, Canada. Shortly before that, they had successfully climbed the challenging “M16” route there.

Ueli Steck died in a fall in 2017

Ueli Steck was considered one of the best alpinists of his generation. The Bern native, known as the “Swiss Machine,” gained international attention for his spectacular speed ascents of the Eiger, Matterhorn, and Grandes Jorasses, as well as his challenging solo expeditions in the Himalayas. He was twice awarded the prestigious Piolet d’Or and consistently refrained from using supplemental oxygen during his ascents of eight-thousanders.

In 2017, the 40-year-old died in an accident during an acclimatization trek on Nuptse in the Everest region. At the time, he was preparing for a crossing of Everest and Lhotse that had never been successfully completed before. Despite his extraordinary achievements, Steck always emphasized that he consciously accepted the risks of mountaineering.

Norbert Joos fell during a guided tour on Piz Bernina in 2016

On July 10, 2016, the 65-year-old lost his life on Piz Bernina. Joos had guided two guests from Italy to the highest peak in the Eastern Alps. During the descent via the Spallagrat, one member of the three-person rope team lost his footing at an altitude of about 3,900 meters and dragged the other two about 160 meters down the slope. Joos sustained fatal injuries; his two guests survived the fall but were seriously injured.

With his death, the Swiss mountaineering community lost one of its most experienced high-altitude climbers and mountain guides. Joos was regarded as a champion of the alpine style and consistently refrained from using supplemental oxygen on all of his ascents of eight-thousanders. For decades, he was one of the defining figures in Swiss high-altitude mountaineering and, as a mountain guide, led numerous mountaineers safely through the Alps and the Himalayas.

Erhard Loretan was involved in an accident on his birthday in 2011 in the Upper Valais

In 1995, Erhard Loretan made mountaineering history: The Freiburg native was the third person ever to climb all 14 eight-thousanders—and the second, after Reinhold Messner, to do so without supplemental oxygen. The mountain guide was regarded as a champion of the fast and light mountaineering style.

On April 28, 2011, on his 52nd birthday, he died after falling about 200 meters at the Grünhorn in the Upper Valais. His companion was seriously injured.

Alex Lowe died in an avalanche in Tibet in 1999

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American Alex Lowe made a name for himself worldwide with spectacular first ascents, expeditions, and his extraordinary endurance. He summited Mount Everest twice and was known for his daring routes.

On October 5, 1999, Lowe, aged 40, died in an avalanche accident on Shishapangma in Tibet. He was attempting to become the first American to ski down the 8,000-meter peak when an avalanche swept him and cameraman David Bridges away. Their companion, Conrad Anker, survived.

It wasn't until more than 16 years later that the bodies of Lowe and Bridges were discovered by mountaineers Ueli Steck and David Göttler in a partially melted glacier. The documentary "Torn" is about his life.

Alison Hargreaves was caught in a storm on K2 in 1995

In 1993, British climber Alison Hargreaves made history by becoming the first woman to solo climb all six major north faces of the Alps in a single summer season. Two years later, she became the first woman to make a solo ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen.

Just three months later, she reached her next milestone: Hargreaves also reached the summit of K2. However, on August 13, 1995, during the descent, the 33-year-old mother of two was caught in a violent storm and lost her life. Her death sparked a debate at the time about the risks of high-altitude mountaineering and the compatibility of extreme sports with family life.

Wanda Rutkiewicz was involved in an accident in Asia in 1992 and is presumed missing

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Through her expeditions, Wanda Rutkiewicz set new standards in women’s mountaineering. In 1978, the Polish climber became the first European woman to climb Mount Everest, and in 1986, the first woman to climb K2. In total, she summited eight eight-thousanders.

On May 12, 1992, Rutkiewicz was last seen alive at an altitude of about 8,300 meters during her third attempt to climb Kangchenjunga. The then 49-year-old disappeared without a trace during her summit attempt and has been considered missing ever since. Her fate remains unknown to this day. The TV documentary “The Last Expedition” about Wanda Rutkiewicz is available on Play Suisse.

George Mallory died in 1924 while attempting to climb the world's highest mountain

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George Mallory became a legend in mountaineering with his attempt to climb Everest. In 1924, the British climber set out for the summit together with Andrew Irvine. To this day, it remains unclear whether the two climbed Mount Everest before Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

On June 8, 1924, George Mallory and Andrew Irvine were last seen alive at an altitude of about 8,500 meters. The two disappeared into the fog during their attempt to summit Mount Everest and never returned. To this day, it remains unclear whether they climbed the world’s highest mountain before Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Although Mallory’s body was found in 1999 and one of Irvine’s boots was discovered in 2024, the camera—which remains missing to this day—could provide the decisive answer.