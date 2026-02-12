The Säntis suspension railroad is being rebuilt. KEYSTONE

The new construction of the Säntis suspension railroad will not only bring changes for tourists, but will also lead to discussions about jobs. Around 40 employees will need a temporary solution during the interruption to operations between May and late fall 2026.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 40 employees are affected by the temporary interruption to operations due to the construction of the new Säntis suspension railroad.

The St.Gallen-Appenzell Federation of Trade Unions is calling for a social plan and criticizing possible redundancies and unpaid leave.

CEO Jakob Gülünay emphasizes that the company is relying on internal solutions, further training and temporary placements - mass redundancies are not planned. Show more

Between May and late fall, a major project is planned at Säntis. Säntis-Schwebebahn AG is investing 22.7 million Swiss francs in a completely new cable car that will transport guests to the summit from the end of 2026. During the construction phase, the cable car will not be running, which will have immediate consequences for staff.

According to the company, around 40 of the approximately 220 employees will be directly affected by the temporary interruption. Urs Dähler, Commercial Director of Säntis-Schwebebahn AG, told the "Appenzeller Zeitung" last week that there is still no definitive solution for some of these people. He did not categorically rule out redundancies, but emphasized that there would be no mass redundancies.

These statements have now called the St.Gallen-Appenzell trade union federation into action. In a press release, the organization criticizes that it is offensive that a company with the corresponding financial substance is even considering layoffs. A temporary interruption to operations is part of the entrepreneurial risk for a company of this size and should not be passed on to the employees. The offer of unpaid leave is particularly problematic because it effectively transfers the economic risk to the employees.

Management rejects accusations

The trade union federation is therefore calling for a social plan that sets out clear guidelines for dealing with the employees affected. The organization expects the company to refrain from dismissals, especially as it has stated that it will be reliant on existing staff once the construction work is complete. The organization is also concerned that older employees or employees with health problems in particular could come under pressure first.

The management firmly rejects these accusations. When asked by the "Appenzeller Zeitung", CEO Jakob Gülünay emphasizes that unpaid leave is just one of several options that are open to employees on a voluntary basis. The company will continue to make employer contributions to the pension fund during the interruption and is offering internal alternative employment.

In addition, Säntis-Schwebebahn AG has had its own recruitment agency license since last year and operates a job portal to temporarily place employees with partner companies.

Gülünay explains that the company is in contact with numerous companies in the region and that there are currently more vacancies than employees who need to be temporarily placed. The aim is to find a suitable solution for all those affected. If this is not possible in individual cases, socially acceptable solutions will be sought. The company expressly rejects the accusation that older employees or those with health problems are given priority for redundancy.