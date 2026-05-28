The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed the sentences handed down by the Zurich High Court in the "Loverboy" trial. The main offender made his girlfriend, who was not yet 14 years old at the time of the crime, available to his colleagues for sex.

In a ruling published on Thursday, the Federal Supreme Court dismissed all appeals by the main defendant, an accomplice and the Zurich public prosecutor's office. This means that the main offender will receive a prison sentence of seven years and one month as well as a fine. He owes the victim, who is now an adult, compensation of CHF 50,000. He has served the sentence.

The now 25-year-old man was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, predatory extortion, sexual acts with children, pornography and other offenses - some of which were committed multiple times. From December 2017 to December 2019, he exploited the infatuation of the victim, who was initially 12 years old. He satisfied his sexual needs with the girl and offered her to colleagues.