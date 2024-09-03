The Valais Binntal valley is not only attractive for hiking fans, but also for mineral hunters. IMAGO/Dreamstime

Overtourism of a different kind: because many mineral hunters do not follow the rules in the Binntal Eldorado, the municipality is pulling the ripcord. From next year, mineral hunting will be subject to a charge.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The municipality of Binn, with its 126 inhabitants, is the hot spot for mineral hunters in Switzerland.

However, because many hobby prospectors do not follow the rules, they will be asked to pay by the municipality of Binn from 2025.

Not far away in Goms, a similar measure has already proved successful. Show more

The Valais Binntal could hardly be more picturesque: dreamlike mountain landscapes, rushing streams and, above all, plenty of peace and quiet. But the side valley of the Rhone Valley attracts more than just nature lovers.

There are over 300 different minerals in the Binntal, which is why it has developed into a Swiss Eldorado for radiators. That's why the community of 126 people always receives a lot of visitors from mineral hunters.

30 francs for a day pass

However, because they are increasingly not adhering to the rules, they will be asked to pay from 2025. This is reported in the "Walliser Bote" newspaper . According to the report, from next year onwards, a chargeable permit will have to be purchased. This will cost CHF 30 for one day of mineral prospecting. For an annual permit, residents of Binn will have to pay 250 francs, people living in Valais 500 francs and all other people 1000 francs.

The measure was decided by the Binns town council. They had already agreed last year that something had to be done. Prior to this, a municipal inspector had found numerous breaches of the rules. These included unauthorized overnight stays in the open or littering. Groups had spent several days in the mountains and simply left their garbage lying around. The inspector had to collect the garbage himself, take it down to the valley and dispose of it. Several spotlights had also caused considerable damage to the land in the Binntal valley.

Searching for minerals with heavy equipment

Last but not least, the pressure on the Binntal has increased further in recent years because the municipality of Goms had already decided on a similar measure, apparently with success: "We have had good experiences," says Goms municipal clerk Brigitte Laube to the "Boten".

Goms also felt "compelled" to take measures. The problems are similar to those in Binn. For example, "hobby and professional blasters" had camped wildly and even brought heavy "machines and aggregates" into the mountains.

The mineral hunters should actually know how to behave when searching. The Swiss Association of Mineral and Fossil Collectors has issued a code of honor that sets strict limits on the practice of the hobby.

"We are a blasting village"

Rudolf Jossen, mayor of Binn, tells the "Walliser Boten" newspaper: "We have been dealing with this problem for years. A small proportion of the spotlights are relatively 'brutal' in their approach." More and more are leaving the village in a way that should not actually be done. For example, the alpine roads can only be used with a permit and bivouacking on the municipal territory is prohibited.

Nevertheless, Jossen does not want to lump all mineral hunters together. And he doesn't want to distance himself anyway. After all, blasting is an essential part of tourism in the village: "We are a blasting village," says the mayor.

Control through spot checks

Nevertheless, from next year, anyone who wants to go mineral hunting in the Binntal must obtain a patent on a specially set up online platform. If the hunters acquire a daily patent, they must also state the exact day. This is important information for the municipality. After all, the patents only make sense "if they are then also checked", explains Jossen. In future, this will be checked by means of spot checks.

The municipal council president emphasizes that the measure is by no means intended to improve the municipality's finances: "We certainly don't want to make any money with these patents." Only the costs for the online platform and the inspector are to be covered.

The municipality even had to make an adjustment to its police regulations for the introduction of the spotlight patent from 2025. In addition to the fee, it was also defined that blasting is prohibited on municipal territory. However, exceptions could still be approved by the municipal council.

An even more radical step has been taken in Albinen, where a general ban on blasting applies. There, the search for mineral rarities and the use of explosives and drilling machines is prohibited.