The water crisis on Mallorca is coming to a head: in one popular vacation resort, the tap is now running dry three days a week in many places. A luxury hotel is also affected.

The dry summer is making Mallorca increasingly difficult - there is now an acute water shortage in many places on the Spanish vacation island. The municipality of Deià on the west coast is therefore stepping up its water-saving measures: In several districts, the water supply will be completely shut off three days a week with immediate effect. Mayor Joan Ripoll wants to turn off the water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice.

The luxury hotel La Residencia was also affected by the start of the campaign on Monday. "It's the same game every year. We were prepared for it, the situation is nothing new for us," says deputy hotel director Jordi Vicens in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

However, guests at the luxury hotel in the popular vacation resort can still shower: The hotel has a large water tank. "Nevertheless, we have to order the tanker truck every day to replenish our water supplies," explains Vicens. The supplies come from a well in Sóller.

The tap is turned off for large consumers in particular

According to Vicens, the five-star hotel has already redesigned the garden to reduce the need for watering with Mediterranean plants. "Ultimately, however, the lemon trees also need water. We don't want them to dry out."

According to the town hall in Deià, the municipality currently consumes 3.3 million liters of water per week. The municipality is having around 37 percent of this delivered by truck this summer. The tap has now been turned off, especially for large consumers. The measure will remain in place until the underground water reservoirs have recovered. The Hotel La Residencia expects this to take two months.

The water shortage on Mallorca is particularly bad in the center of the island. The Balearic government already classifies the situation there as precarious. In Pla de Mallorca, they are considering declaring several of the 14 municipalities in the region an emergency area so that the water supply can be secured in the short term by tanker truck and financed by the Balearic government. "It's not a pleasant step, because it means severe restrictions on water consumption - both public and private. But we have no other choice," said Pla president Joana Maria Pascual last week.