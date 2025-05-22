The two-day trial takes place in the parish hall in Mels. The alleged perpetrator must answer to the Sarganserland district court. Picture: kath-msl.ch

A pupil in a bunny costume, a pizzaiolo on drugs - and a deadly night with unclear dynamics: the Mels murder case is once again before the court. At the center of the case is the question of culpability.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a carnival night in February 2022, pizza chef Salvatore N. was found dead outside his hotel room.

The alleged perpetrator, a 19-year-old cantonal school student, was lying asleep next to him in a bunny costume.

The prosecution accuses the student of brutally attacking the victim after an alleged sexual approach.

Legally, he is considered legally incompetent due to the influence of alcohol. A new expert opinion is now being used to assess his culpability.

The case will be reopened and heard over two days. Show more

What began as an exuberant carnival night ended in tragedy: Salvatore N., a popular pizzaiolo, was found dead outside his hotel room in the early hours of February 26, 2022 - his suspected murderer was lying next to him, fast asleep, wearing a bunny costume.

The alleged perpetrator: a 19-year-old cantonal school student at the time, who is now on trial for intentional homicide while insane at the Werdenberg-Sarganserland District Court. According to the indictment, the young man faces 24 months' imprisonment - suspended for a probationary period of two years. 47 days of pre-trial detention have already been credited.

The trial was already heard in February 2024: Now, on Thursday and Friday, the case will be reopened. blue News reports from the scene.

A night-time crash with a fatal outcome

According to the investigation, the fatal night began at home with beer. The schoolboy slipped into a bunny costume, took the train to Mels and celebrated carnival with friends - with plenty of alcohol, both on the train and later at the Verrucano cultural center.

At the same time, Salvatore N., himself drunk and under the influence of cocaine, went to his hotel room. The student followed him a short time later - it remains unclear why. In the room, the allegedly homosexual pizza chef is said to have grabbed his young visitor's genitals.

What followed is described by the prosecution as a brutal escalation: the pupil rejected the advances and wanted to leave - but Salvatore N. apparently stood in his way. A violent scuffle ensued, which moved into the corridor. There, the 19-year-old choked the man to the ground, then grabbed an umbrella that happened to be lying around - and stabbed the victim once in each eye.

The injuries resulted in fatal traumatic brain injuries.

Not guilty - but confronted with claims in the millions

According to an expert opinion, the pupil had an alcohol level of between 1.21 and 2.09 per mille at the time of the crime - legally, he is therefore considered legally incompetent. Salvatore N. even had a blood alcohol level of 2.15 per mille.

Nevertheless, the crime remains shocking. The victim's family is demanding 650,000 francs in damages and 140,000 francs in compensation.

The trial has already been heard on February 1 and 2, 2024. Now the trial is being reopened. A new expert opinion is set to change the case.