A man from the Lake Constance region has been missing since 2019. A body has not yet been found. Now the trial of the alleged perpetrator begins.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A murder trial began on Friday in Constance against a 48-year-old man who allegedly murdered his 51-year-old brother-in-law.

The man from the Lake Constance region disappeared in 2019 and his body was never found.

However, the accused described the course of the crime to undercover investigators, which only the perpetrator could have known. Show more

The defendant in the trial for a murder without a body remains silent. Before the district court of Constance, he remained true to his previous line and did not want to comment on the person or the case. According to the public prosecutor's office, he also did not want to make any statements while in custody.

The 48-year-old man, who last lived in Kleve in North Rhine-Westphalia, is charged with murder. According to the indictment, the alleged perpetrator was after the 51-year-old victim's money and valuables. He was previously suspected of being involved in the man's death and was remanded in custody, but was released again. At that time, the suspicion against him could not be sufficiently substantiated and corroborated, the public prosecutor's office added. There is no trace of the body of the man from the Lake Constance region who has been missing since 2019.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the suspect allegedly murdered the 51-year-old victim "insidiously and out of greed" on June 2, 2019 in his house in Gaienhofen (district of Constance). Family members had informed the police about the man's disappearance. The now 48-year-old and his then partner were targeted by investigators shortly after he was reported missing. His ex-partner is the half-sister of the man who was killed. There was another suspect. However, all of them were released. It was proven that two of the suspects, who were associated with the drug scene, spent most of their time in Krefeld after the man's disappearance, and the third suspect at least some of the time.

Intensive search for the missing man also in NRW

Months later, the police searched for the missing man in Krefeld with cadaver sniffer dogs. Following clues, an apartment building including the 1,500 square meter property was examined. A mini excavator was also used to dig in the ground for clues about the 51-year-old. Gold jewelry and valuables belonging to the deceased are said to have been offered for sale in the Krefeld area. Leaflets had been distributed around the city looking for clues.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the accused hit the 51-year-old man, who was lying in bed in his apartment, with several massive punches to the face and torso with ringed fingers. This led to internal and external bleeding injuries. The victim died as a result over a period of up to two days. The accused then disposed of the body at an unknown location, presumably with the help of other people involved. No body has been found to date.

Undercover investigators convict him

On June 6, 2024, almost exactly five years after the crime, the suspect was arrested in his apartment in Kleve. He was convicted with the help of undercover investigators. The 48-year-old alleged main perpetrator is said to have described the course of the crime to them - including beatings - which only the perpetrator could have known. In addition, the suspect is said to have indicated to the undercover investigators how and where the body was disposed of. Shortly before his arrest, he was in prison and was released.

A further 14 trial days have been scheduled. Numerous witnesses and several expert witnesses have been summoned.

