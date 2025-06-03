The condom from 1830 is decorated with an erotic drawing. Bild: dpa

The condom from 1830 on display at the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands has an erotic drawing on it. What's it all about?

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is exhibiting an almost 200-year-old condom with an erotic drawing of a nun and three clergymen. According to the museum, the condom, which was probably made from the appendix of a sheep, may have been a souvenir from a brothel. As far as is known, only two of these have survived.

The drawing on the condom from 1830 shows a nun sitting with her legs apart in front of three clerics and pointing her finger at one of them. According to the museum, this is probably a parody of celibacy, the commandment of sexual abstinence in the Catholic Church.

The condom is being shown as part of an exhibition on sexuality and prostitution in the 19th century, which is on display until the end of November. "It shows both the playful and the serious side of sexual health," explained the museum about the condom. At the time, the pursuit of pleasure stood alongside the fear of sexually transmitted diseases, particularly syphilis, and unwanted pregnancy.