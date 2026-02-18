Starlink antennas provide internet access without infrastructure and are therefore used by both parties in the Ukraine war. (symbolic image) Christoph Soeder/dpa-ENR-Pool/dpa

Ukraine has used a technical adjustment to block Russian Starlink devices on the front line - and cut off communication for Moscow's troops, at least temporarily. The measure not only severely affected command structures, but also the use of drones.

Elon Musk's company provided Kiev with technical support for the implementation, while Russia tried to circumvent the blockade through bribery and pressure, according to Ukrainian sources.

Ukraine used the temporary weakening for counterattacks, but Russia is continuing its offensive and massive drone and missile attacks. Show more

One idea - and suddenly there is radio silence. At the end of January, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov pulled a lever that hit Russia's armed forces hard: Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system.

This is because not only Ukrainian but also Russian soldiers are using the coveted terminals on the front line. Starlink delivers internet to contested areas, enables rapid transmission of commands - and even steers Russian kamikaze drones deep into the Ukrainian hinterland.

How did Ukraine stop Russian Starlink use on the front line?

Its use is actually prohibited for Russia. Musk's company prohibits the sale and use in Russia. However, Moscow procured the technology via the black market.

Fedorov reacted - together with Musk's technicians. The solution: a "white list". All Starlink devices active in Ukraine had to be officially registered, for example via the army app or other state services. Anyone who could not provide confirmation was blocked.

The system went live at the end of January. Shortly afterwards, Russian military bloggers complained about massive outages. Units had lost contact. As early as February 1, Fedorov spoke of "real results". Five days later, Serhiy Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense for electronic warfare, declared: "The enemy doesn't have a problem on the front - he has a disaster."

How closely is Musk now working with Ukraine?

The cooperation between Kiev and Musk is remarkable. As recently as 2024, the US billionaire had rejected reports of Russian Starlink use as "categorically false". Now his experts are actively helping to implement the "white list".

"Let us know if we can do more," tweeted Musk. Fedorov publicly thanked him: "Thank you for standing with us. You are a true champion of freedom and a true friend of the Ukrainian people." However, it is also clear that Starlink is not a gift - Ukraine pays for its use.

How did Ukraine use the network down?

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington, Ukraine took advantage of the temporary "operational blindness" of the Russian troops. In the Zaporizhzhya region - for example near Olexandrivka and Hulyaypole - Russian soldiers were pushed out of several villages. In some cases, the Ukrainians advanced up to almost ten kilometers.

The ISW estimates that the counterattacks "probably hindered the ability of the Russian forces to properly prepare for a summer offensive towards Orikhiv and the city of Zaporizhia".

How is Russia reacting to the Starlink blockade?

Moscow is apparently trying to take countermeasures. According to Beskrestnov, Ukrainians are being persuaded to register Russian Starlink devices in their names with bribes of up to 10,000 hryvnia (around 230 Swiss francs).

The Ukrainian Coordination Center for Prisoners of War also reports that Russia is putting pressure on the families of captured soldiers to register their devices. On February 13, the 256th Cyber Attack Division of the Ukrainian army announced that it had identified 31 Ukrainian "traitors" who were willing to help Moscow.

At the same time, Russia is trying to set up its own communication system - but this is still in its infancy.

What happens next?

Despite the digital setbacks, the pressure remains high. The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian army reported on February 16 that Russia was stepping up its offensive to completely encircle the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Other commanders emphasized that the attacks had at best slowed down - they had not been stopped.

The situation also escalated further from the air: on Tuesday night, Moscow attacked Ukraine with at least 396 kamikaze drones and at least 28 missiles.

Meanwhile, talks between the Ukrainians, Russians and Americans are underway in Geneva. No concrete results were initially expected.