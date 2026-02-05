Elon Musk is not particularly popular with the Russians at the moment. KEYSTONE

Elon Musk is said to have restricted the use of the Starlink satellite system by Russian troops in Ukraine. According to a report, Russian military channels are talking about massive problems on the front line.

The Starlink satellite internet plays a central role in the war in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian government and reports from Russian military bloggers, Russian units in Ukraine have recently lost partial access to the system.

According to these reports, only Starlink terminals that are registered on a so-called whitelist are still functioning. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Minister Mychajlo Fedorov wrote on the X platform that approved devices would work normally. The aim is to exclude unregistered terminals - including those used by Russian troops.

Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, Fedorov, stated that starting today the "white lists" for Starlink are beginning to operate. pic.twitter.com/kE3sDkVSCn — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) February 5, 2026

Starlink is considered crucial for communication and coordination at the front in war. Ukraine has been using the system since the beginning of the Russian invasion. However, according to Ukrainian sources, Russian units have also been accessing terminals via unofficial channels, such as intermediaries, for more than a year. Russia used the system for communication on the one hand, but also to control missiles or similar projectiles on the other.

But that has now come to an end. Several Russian military bloggers have reported widespread failures. Some Ukrainian representatives spoke of far-reaching consequences. An advisor to the Ministry of Defense wrote that the "troop command and control" of the Russian side had collapsed and attacks had ceased in some sections of the front.

Musk is insulted by the Russian army

Ukrainian soldiers also confirm communication problems on the Russian side. At the same time, the accounts differ: Some Russian sources spoke of failures on both sides of the war, others reported that Ukrainian units still had access.

This information cannot be independently verified at present.

The alleged failures caused some violent reactions on Russian military channels. Some posts contained open insults against SpaceX founder Elon Musk. An insulting message against Musk was posted on photos of a failed system, according to the German newspaperBild. Musk was referred to as a "faggot".

Musk is called a "faggot" in this photo. X / War Translated

Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov also called for drastic countermeasures on state television and spoke of having to destroy Musk's satellites.

Starlink was politically controversial on several occasions during the war. Musk had also imposed restrictions on Ukraine in the past, for example when using the system to attack Russian military targets in Crimea.