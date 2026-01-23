Elon Musk has dismissed a report claiming that Tesla is considering spinning off its China business to pave the way for a merger with SpaceX. "That's fake news," Musk said on X in response to a post about a *Wall Street Journal* report.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls reports on X about a spin-off of the company's China business for a merger with SpaceX "fake news." (File photo)

To date, more than half of Tesla's global production has come from its Shanghai factory. The only other factory outside the U.S. is located in Grünheide, near Berlin.

The *Wall Street Journal* reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that some Tesla executives had been instructed to prepare for a separation from the company’s China operations ahead of a potential merger. According to another source, consultants had advised on options such as a spin-off, a sale, or a closure, the newspaper wrote.

A long-standing source of rumors

Speculation about a possible merger between Tesla and the aerospace and AI company—also led by Musk—has been circulating for some time. During Tesla’s quarterly earnings call last week, Musk didn’t really dispel those rumors.

In response to a question from an analyst, he spoke of overlaps between the companies—and then said that a merger could not be discussed during a conference call on quarterly earnings. “That has to be done through an appropriate process.”

He then turned the floor over to General Counsel Brandon Ehrhart, who once again highlighted joint projects such as the construction of a chip factory called Terafab.

Business in China Would Stand in the Way of a Merger

A merger between Tesla and SpaceX would not be possible as long as the electric car manufacturer does business in China. This is because SpaceX is currently indispensable to the U.S. space program and receives many U.S. government contracts for rocket launches—including for the military. In addition, the company plays an important role in the new U.S. lunar project.

The *Wall Street Journal* reported that Musk had already structured the China business in such a way that it could be spun off in the event of geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.