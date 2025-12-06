US billionaire Elon Musk has reacted angrily to the EU's multi-million fine against his short messaging service X. Keystone (Archivbild)

The EU Commission found that the short messaging service X lacked transparency - and imposed a fine on Elon Musk's company. He is lashing out on his platform.

Among other things, he called for the European Union to be abolished.

The EU Commission in Brussels had imposed a fine of 112 million Swiss francs on X for lack of transparency. Show more

US billionaire Elon Musk has reacted angrily to the EU's fine of millions against his short messaging service X. "The EU should be abolished," Musk wrote in a post on the online platform.

The EU Commission in Brussels had imposed a fine of 120 million euros (around 112 million Swiss francs) on X for lack of transparency. One of the reasons given by the authority was that the authentication of user accounts using verification hooks was misleading.

The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2025

Musk advertised for the AfD

Musk did not say in his new posts whether he would take action against the EU decision. He pinned his call for the EU to be abolished to the top of his X profile so that it cannot be moved out of view by new posts. He also attacked the EU in a series of other posts and reposts, accusing it of censorship and supporting a call for US sanctions against Brussels.

Musk was at times a close associate of US President Donald Trump and had campaigned for the AfD in the last German parliamentary election campaign. The European sanction against X also angered US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He spoke of an "attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments".