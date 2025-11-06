Musk could get the prospect of shares worth a trillion dollars. dpa (Archivbild)

The richest man in the world could become a trillion dollars richer. Tesla shareholders voted in favor of an unprecedented compensation plan for Elon Musk.

However, Tesla must meet various targets in order for Musk to receive the shares.

Musk had previously threatened to resign as CEO of Tesla if the package was not approved. Show more

Tesla boss Elon Musk gets the prospect of a huge share package worth one trillion dollars. More than 75 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the compensation plan, under which the electric car manufacturer must meet various targets in order for Musk to receive the shares. Musk had threatened to resign as Tesla CEO if the package was not approved.

This package could be worth around one trillion US dollars (around 800 billion Swiss francs) - at least if the car manufacturer were to be worth 8.5 trillion dollars on the stock market in ten years' time. That would be almost six times as much as it is now. With such an increase in value, the value of the shares that Musk already owns would also break the trillion mark. The 54-year-old is already the richest person in the world with an estimated fortune of more than 470 billion dollars.

Other conditions for receiving the shares include Musk remaining in the top job for the decade - and Tesla having one million Robotaxis in use and delivering one million AI robots.

Adoption of the plan was not guaranteed: Two influential advisory firms that make recommendations to shareholders, among others, spoke out against it.

Target of 20 million Teslas sold

In total, Musk could receive up to 423.74 million Tesla shares - in twelve stages, most of which are linked to steps of 500 billion dollars in market capitalization. Added to this are the business targets, such as the delivery of 20 million Teslas with a market capitalization of two trillion dollars. An even bigger hurdle could be to break through the $400 billion mark in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in addition to the $6.5 trillion market capitalization.

Robyn Denholm, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, emphasized that Musk would come away empty-handed if Tesla did not meet its targets. The tech billionaire himself said that he was more interested in increasing his Tesla stake to 25 percent and thus securing his influence in the company than the money.

Focus on robots and robotaxis

However, Tesla - the electric car pioneer that led the industry on an expensive race to catch up a few years ago - looks disenchanted and is heading for its second year of declining sales. Musk, on the other hand, argues that Tesla's future lies in self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robots anyway.