Tech billionaire Elon Musk plans to once again support U.S. President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in a big way in the upcoming congressional elections, despite a temporary rift with Trump. The organization America PAC, founded by Musk, will focus on advertising, among other things, during the election campaign, the website “Axios” reported, citing informed sources. Senior Trump adviser James Blair told “Axios” that the return of America PAC would give the Republicans an “enormous boost.”

Musk had donated more than $250 million to Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign. This earned him the role of a close confidant at the start of Trump’s second term in the White House. He was often seen at the president’s side and was entrusted with cutting government spending. Musk and his colleagues on the DOGE budget-cutting committee took an extremely aggressive approach in some cases. For example, development aid was “thrown into the wood chipper,” as he put it. Protests followed, which also impacted the business of Tesla, the electric car manufacturer led by Musk.

Conflict and Reconciliation

In mid-2025, Musk and Trump fell out following a dispute over a tax bill pushed by the president. Musk subsequently claimed publicly that Trump would not have been re-elected at all without his help. Trump said the billionaire was just upset because he had cut subsidies for electric cars. Although Trump and Musk later reconciled, their relationship remained distant.

An Important Election for Trump

The election in early November, in which the entire House of Representatives and about one-third of the Senate are up for election, will greatly influence Trump’s ability to act for the remainder of his term. Currently, his fellow Republicans hold the majority in both chambers of Congress. If the Democrats were to take even one of them away from the Republicans, they could block the Trump administration’s legislative proposals and scrutinize it through committee investigations.

Speaking to “Axios,” Blair praised Musk’s America PAC as an “essential partner” in mobilizing voters during the 2024 presidential election. At the time, the organization had focused in particular on the so-called “swing states,” which are contested between Republicans and Democrats—and usually end up deciding the outcome of a presidential election. Current poll numbers for several Republican candidates in competitive districts do not look good. Experts attribute this, among other things, to dissatisfaction with Trump and rising gas prices due to the war in Iran.