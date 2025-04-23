Elon Musk's star in Washington is falling, Tesla is selling fewer cars. Now the tech billionaire is returning to his role as company boss - and promising millions of self-driving Teslas.

However, Musk does not want to disappear completely from the US President's orbit. He wants to continue working on government tasks one or two days a week - at least as long as Trump wants him to. Otherwise, waste and fraud, which had been curbed with his involvement, would return, Musk claimed.

Backer of Trump

Musk became a close ally of Trump last year, donating more than 250 million dollars to his campaign for the White House. As president, Trump tasked him with reducing government spending. Musk's political activities and right-wing positions made him less popular - and this also had an impact on Tesla.

Before their actions caused the stock market value of Tesla - and other US companies - to plummet by billions: Elon Musk (right) jumps on stage at a campaign appearance by Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. (October 5, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities, who has long been very optimistic about Tesla's future, estimates that the damage to the brand from Musk's actions could permanently depress Tesla demand by 15 to 20 percent. In a survey conducted by the US business channel CNBC, around 50 percent had a negative opinion of Musk - and more than 47 percent also had a negative view of Tesla. Tesla's deliveries fell by 13 percent in the first quarter.

Millions of self-driving Teslas?

However, Musk announced that self-driving cars would secure Tesla's future. A robotaxi service is to be launched in Austin, Texas, at the end of June. Initially, 10 to 20 vehicles from the Model Y compact SUV are to be used for this - the production of a Tesla Robotaxi without a steering wheel and pedals has not been announced until 2026. In the event of problems, Tesla wants to resort to remote control.

Musk's position is that many Tesla vehicles already have everything necessary on board to be a self-driving car. The autonomous driving function will also be activated for private individuals in several US cities this year. It will then be possible to be driven to your destination while you sleep, he said. Musk had already held out the prospect of this within two years in 2017.

Skepticism in the industry

Industry experts and competitors have been expressing major doubts about Musk's promise of self-driving cars for years. One of the reasons: Musk insists he can only achieve this with cameras and AI software, without the more expensive laser radars that rivals such as Google's sister company Waymo rely on. Musk's approach is significantly cheaper, but critics warn that cameras alone would not offer sufficient safety.

Other manufacturers categorically reject the idea of sending autonomous cars onto the road with cameras alone. BMW Board Member for Development Frank Weber recently said: "It is absolutely clear to us that this is not possible." A camera would not recognize a pallet lying on the road in front of the car, for example, he argued on the sidelines of the CES technology trade fair in January.

Musk is keeping a loophole open

The dilemma for Waymo: although the company's driverless robotaxis are successfully on the road in several cities, the high cost of the vehicles means that it is more difficult to earn money with them. Musk therefore claimed that the price advantage would soon secure Tesla a market share of more than 90 percent in the robotaxi market. He also expressly denied that bright sunlight could dazzle the cameras.

Just one of countless anti-Elon protests: A man maltreats an old Tesla destined for the scrap heap during a protest against Elon Musk in London on April 10, 2025. Keystone/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

At the same time, however, the Tesla boss conceded that the major autonomy plans could still be blocked by the "regulatory situation". In the past, US traffic authorities have not hesitated to suspend permits for self-driving cars in the event of problems.

Clock ticking for Musk in Washington anyway

Musk formally went to Washington as a "special government employee". You can only have this status for a maximum of 130 days, so his time in the US capital should have expired at the end of May anyway. On the other hand, the duration can be extended if you work part-time.

Musk's position in the Trump environment has already appeared weakened in recent weeks, especially after he threw his weight into the election campaign for an important judgeship in the state of Wisconsin - and the Republican candidate he supported lost.

The tech billionaire also said that he had already achieved great success in cutting costs. He also claimed that the protests against him and Tesla were being organized by those who had previously enriched themselves by defrauding the state.

Profit slump of 71 percent

Shortly before the announcement, Tesla reported significant declines in sales and profits. Revenue fell by nine percent year-on-year to just over 19.3 billion dollars. At the bottom line, profits plummeted by 71 percent to 409 million dollars.

Tesla's figures fell short of analysts' expectations. On average, they had expected sales of a good 21 billion dollars. Tesla's adjusted earnings per share amounted to 0.27 dollars, while the market had expected an average of 0.39 dollars.

At the same time, Tesla confirmed that production of cheaper model variants would begin in the first half of 2025. However, it became clear that they will look similar to current vehicles such as the Model Y and Model 3.

Following Musk's announcements, the share price rose by more than five percent in after-hours trading.

Fewer cars delivered

The results come as no surprise: Tesla's deliveries fell by 13 percent to 336,681 vehicles in the first quarter. It is difficult to determine the extent to which individual reasons contributed to the decline. In addition to the controversies surrounding Musk, one factor is likely to be the switch to a new generation of the best-selling Model Y.

Tesla retooled its production lines at the beginning of the year. Production was paused for a few weeks for this. At the same time, there was less incentive for prospective buyers to purchase a vehicle of the previous Y variant.