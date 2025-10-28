The online encyclopaedia Wikipedia has long been a thorn in Elon Musk's side. The tech billionaire had his AI company develop an alternative. (archive image) Keystone

Elon Musk is attacking Wikipedia - with his own encyclopaedia Grokipedia. According to Musk, the platform is supposed to be "better than Wikipedia", but is partly based on the very site he has been criticizing for years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Elon Musk has launched his alternative to the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia. The website, called Grokipedia, offers a similar design with a search mask and articles with references.

The development status of Grokipedia is described as "Version 0.1" at the launch. Even at this stage, the encyclopaedia is in his opinion "better than Wikipedia", Musk wrote on his online platform X.

However, users noticed that some texts were based on Wikipedia articles. For example, the technology blog "The Verge" referred to the Grokipedia article on Apple's Macbook Air, which states that it has been "adapted" from Wikipedia.

Some articles are rewritten Wikipedia texts. Screenshot

Musk rails against Wikipedia

Wikipedia articles are created and edited by users. However, Musk has long claimed that the encyclopaedia is not objective and has a left-wing political bias. He himself is known for his right-wing views.

The name of Musk's encyclopaedia counter-design is based on that of the xAI chatbot Grok. Musk had always proclaimed that Grok should be an AI software that searches for the truth. In recent months, however, Grok has caused controversy due to anti-Semitic remarks. Musk's company blamed this on faulty programming.

AI fact check?

The articles in the Musk encyclopaedia state that they have been fact-checked by Grok. It is not yet clear exactly how this works - and which sources are used, for example. AI software is also generally known for hallucinations, in which it invents plausible-sounding information.

"We are still in the process of understanding how Grokipedia works," said a statement from the Wikimedia Foundation, which is behind Wikipedia, on The Verge. It pointed out that AI companies rely on human-created articles on Wikipedia, for example.