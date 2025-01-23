Elon Musk has been flaunting his closeness to Donald Trump for weeks. But when an AI rival is in the spotlight, he talks down a project supported by the US President. Keystone

Elon Musk is putting his close relationship with Donald Trump to the test: the tech billionaire is fueling doubts about the huge AI project that the US President proudly presented at the White House.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"They don't actually have the money," Musk wrote on his online platform X. Trump had previously announced that the ChatGPT developer OpenAI and technology partners were investing 500 billion dollars in new data centers for artificial intelligence (AI).

Initially, 100 billion dollars (96 billion euros) are to be invested in the joint venture called Stargate. In addition to OpenAI, the software giant Oracle and the Japanese technology group Softbank are also involved in the project. Musk mocked that he knew from a reliable source that Softbank had only secured ten billion dollars.

Rebuke from the presidential spokesperson

The White House rebuked Musk - but without calling him by name. "The American people should believe President Trump and these CEOs," said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Fox News. "These investments are coming to our great country - and bringing American jobs with them." According to the announcement, Stargate is expected to create 100,000 jobs in the US.

Musk donated more than 250 million to Trump's election campaign and can often be seen next to the president. He is said to be helping Trump to cut government spending. Both have always praised each other to the skies.

Feud between Musk and OpenAI boss Altman

However, the tech billionaire clearly did not like the Stargate announcement. Musk and OpenAI boss Sam Altman are in the middle of an escalating conflict. Musk was once one of the OpenAI founders himself, but then dropped out. He has now gone to court to stop the transformation of OpenAI into a for-profit company. In return, Altman's company accuses Musk of trying to seize control of OpenAI at the time. Musk has since set up the rival company xAI.

Biting reaction from the OpenAI boss

Altman contradicted the claim that Softbank only had ten billion dollars ready and invited Musk to visit the construction site of the first data center. He then added: "This is great for the country. I realize that what's great for the country is not always great for your company. However, he hopes that Musk will put the USA first in his new role "for the most part". Musk did not respond initially.

OpenAI is also supported at Stargate by long-time partner Microsoft. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was calm in the face of the controversy. "All I know is that the 80 billion dollars is on my side," he told CNBC.

Meanwhile, Musk is said to have angered Trump's entourage beforehand. Last week, the Wall Street Journal wrote that some of the president's confidants and allies complained that Musk was meddling in issues he had no idea about and talking too much during consultations.