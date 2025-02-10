  1. Residential Customers
100 billion dollar offer Musk wants to take control of OpenAI

SDA

10.2.2025 - 22:53

Would like to take control of ChatGPT inventor OpenAI: South African-Canadian-American billionaire Elon Musk.
According to a media report, a group of investors led by Elon Musk has submitted an offer worth almost 100 billion dollars to take control of ChatGPT inventor OpenAI.

10.02.2025, 23:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Elon Musk wants to take over the ChatGPT inventor OpenAI.
  • According to a media report, his investor group has submitted an offer worth almost 100 billion dollars.
  • OpenAI boss Sam Altman reacted derisively. "No thanks," he wrote on Musk's online platform X.
The 97.4 billion dollar offer was submitted to OpenAI's board of directors on Monday, a lawyer for Musk told the Wall Street Journal.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman reacted derisively. "No thanks," he wrote on Musk's online platform X. But Musk would buy Twitter for 9.74 billion dollars if he wanted to.

Musk, who likes to play the role of clean-up man alongside the newly re-elected US President Donald Trump, paid around 44 billion dollars for Twitter, the basis of X, in 2022.

Musk battle in court

OpenAI is currently in the process of changing its structure and transforming itself into a profit-oriented company. Musk, once a co-founder of OpenAI, is already fighting OpenAI in court to prevent this. There he claims, among other things, that he has been defrauded. The offer could complicate this process.

The investor group is bidding for the non-profit organization that previously controlled OpenAI. Altman also founded a for-profit subsidiary in 2019 to raise money from investors such as Microsoft. In addition to Musk's own AI company xAI, several financial investors are participating in the offer, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A good two years ago, the AI chatbot ChatGPT triggered a hype around artificial intelligence - with expectations ranging from almost unlimited possibilities in the digital world to fears of the extinction of humanity.