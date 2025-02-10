Musk, who likes to play the role of clean-up man alongside the newly re-elected US President Donald Trump, paid around 44 billion dollars for Twitter, the basis of X, in 2022.
Musk battle in court
OpenAI is currently in the process of changing its structure and transforming itself into a profit-oriented company. Musk, once a co-founder of OpenAI, is already fighting OpenAI in court to prevent this. There he claims, among other things, that he has been defrauded. The offer could complicate this process.
The investor group is bidding for the non-profit organization that previously controlled OpenAI. Altman also founded a for-profit subsidiary in 2019 to raise money from investors such as Microsoft. In addition to Musk's own AI company xAI, several financial investors are participating in the offer, according to the Wall Street Journal.
A good two years ago, the AI chatbot ChatGPT triggered a hype around artificial intelligence - with expectations ranging from almost unlimited possibilities in the digital world to fears of the extinction of humanity.