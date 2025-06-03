Brain implants from Neuralink, a company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, are designed to enable people to operate a smartphone with their thoughts. (archive image) Keystone

Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has raised 650 million dollars in new money from investors. Among other things, the injection of funds is intended to give more patients access to the technology, Neuralink announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

So far, the chip has been implanted in five people with paraplegia. It should enable them to use their thoughts to operate a smartphone - and other technology.

The money will also be used to work on "innovative future devices" for a deeper connection between "biological and artificial intelligence". When presenting the technology in 2019, tech billionaire Musk said that Neuralink implants could serve as an interface for a "symbiosis with artificial intelligence" in the future. This is Neuralink's fifth round of financing.

Controlling cursors with thoughts

When people make movements, a certain area of the brain becomes active. The implant's electrodes pick up these signals. Imagining a movement should be enough to control a cursor on the computer. According to the company, a patient with the Neuralink implant can surf the internet, play chess and the video game "Mario Kart", among other things.

Neuralink inserted its chip into a person's brain for the first time in January 2024. It subsequently became known that some of the electrodes detached from the brain shortly afterwards. According to the company, the problem was solved by adapting the software.

Research into brain-computer interfaces of a similar kind has been going on for years and some people have already had various implants inserted. Neuralink also has several competitors who also want to use the technology commercially.