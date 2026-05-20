According to media reports, Elon Musk's space company SpaceX is planning a mega IPO. However, the company controlled by the tech billionaire is not making very much turnover - and is deep in the red. (archive image) Keystone

Ahead of SpaceX's planned IPO, new figures show that tech billionaire Elon Musk's space company is making billions in losses. Last year, the company was in the red by around 4.94 billion dollars on a turnover of 18.67 billion dollars.

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According to media reports, SpaceX is aiming for a valuation of around two trillion dollars for the IPO. With expected proceeds of up to 80 billion dollars, it would be the largest IPO by far. SpaceX will not provide details on this until later. SpaceX initially applied for the share placement on a confidential basis without presenting any business figures.

According to the prospectus, Musk controls SpaceX with a good 85 percent of the voting rights. This is based on shares with more voting rights. According to the prospectus, Musk will continue to call the shots after the IPO. Musk is the head of SpaceX - and also of the electric car manufacturer Tesla.

In the first quarter of this year, SpaceX posted a loss of 4.28 billion dollars on a turnover of around 4.7 billion dollars.