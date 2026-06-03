Tech billionaire Elon Musk's space company SpaceX is deep in the red. Nevertheless, it plans to launch its largest IPO to date. (archive picture) Keystone

SpaceX wants to raise up to 75 billion dollars on the stock market and is aiming for a valuation of almost 1.8 trillion dollars. Despite billions in losses, investors are betting on Elon Musk's visions of flights to Mars, AI data centers in space and the future of space travel.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you SpaceX is planning the largest IPO in history and wants to raise around 75 billion dollars.

Although the company is making billions in losses, it is valued at almost 1.8 trillion dollars.

Investors are primarily investing in Elon Musk's vision of the future in the fields of space travel, satellite internet and artificial intelligence. Show more

Elon Musk's space company SpaceX wants to raise around 75 billion dollars in its record IPO. With an issue price of 135 dollars, the loss-making company is aiming for a total valuation of almost 1.8 trillion dollars from a standing start.

The figures from the updated IPO prospectus correspond to the values previously mentioned in media reports. Tech billionaire and company boss Musk is expected to retain full control of SpaceX after the IPO with more than 80 percent of the voting rights. This is based on shares with more voting rights.

By comparison, the Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco raised a good 29 billion dollars in the largest IPO to date in 2019.

High losses at SpaceX

SpaceX's pure business figures are in stark contrast to the targeted market capitalization. Last year, the company posted losses of around 4.94 billion dollars on a turnover of 18.67 billion dollars. One reason for the loss is the high cost of developing the large Starship rocket.

However, SpaceX shares are being sold to investors as a big bet on Musk's innovative strength - similar to the electric car manufacturer Tesla, which he also manages. Musk is talking about flights to Mars, a city on the moon and AI data centers in space.

Rockets and AI

SpaceX plays a key role in the US space program with its rockets. The company also operates the Starlink satellite internet service. Musk also brought his AI company xAI and the online platform X into SpaceX. According to media reports, the group was valued at a total of 1.25 trillion dollars in this merger.