Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX wants to raise over 30 billion dollars in an IPO next year. A valuation of around 1.5 trillion dollars is being sought for the entire company, wrote the financial service Bloomberg, citing insiders.

SpaceX wants to go public in the middle to end of next year, it said. However, the timing could still change due to market conditions and other factors. SpaceX intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance its work on data centers in space, among other things.

SpaceX currently plays a key role in the US space program and is also known for its Starlink space satellite service. According to media reports, Musk holds more than 40 percent of SpaceX - and has control over the company thanks to shares with more voting rights.

Musk's fortune is estimated at 460 billion dollars

An IPO of SpaceX would also make it easier to quantify the tech billionaire's wealth. Currently, the value of his SpaceX stake is estimated on the basis of previous individual share sales, among other things.

In contrast, the valuation of his stake in Tesla, the electric car manufacturer led by Musk, is based on the share price. According to Bloomberg estimates, Musk is currently the richest person with a fortune of around 460 billion dollars.

Increase in turnover expected

SpaceX is planning sales of 15 billion dollars this year and between 22 and 24 billion dollars in 2026, Bloomberg reported.

SpaceX had once considered spinning off Starlink alone and taking it public. However, the company has since abandoned this plan, wrote the website "The Information" last week.