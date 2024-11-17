Nadim Naaman (The Phantom), left, and Georgia Wilkinson (Christine), right, in a scene from "The Phantom of the Opera" by Andrew Lloyd Webber. KEYSTONE

How does one actually become a musical performer and what does life entail apart from the glamour of the stage? blue News spoke to the leading actresses of the successful musical "The Phantom of the Opera".

Yaiza Munoz

Almost three decades after the last performance, "Phantom of the Opera" once again conquers the stage of the Musical Theater Basel. But while the masks and costumes transport the audience to the dark Parisian opera, the performers behind the scenes tell their very own stories - of small misadventures, great enthusiasm and the dedication that life as a musical performer demands.

The Phantom performer and a small stage mishap

For the Phantom's leading actor, the start in Basel was not entirely smooth. In one of his first performances, he had a mishap: "I only heard the crack". Fortunately, the mishap went unnoticed and the audience was so captivated by the production that the show went on without incident. "So that's the glamor of live theater," he smiles.

The Phantom is back in Switzerland

For the performers, the performance in Switzerland is a unique experience. "The audience in each country is different and reflects the respective culture," says Nadim Naaman. In Switzerland, a country with a deeply rooted tradition of art and culture, the ensemble immediately feels welcome. "You almost feel at home, the atmosphere is calm and familiar."

During the seven weeks that the ensemble spends in Switzerland, they will also have the opportunity to explore the country. "I've visited Switzerland many times before, but Basel is new to me. I'm looking forward to exploring the whole country," says the Phantom actor. He is fascinated by the mountains, but skiing remains just a wish this time. Nevertheless, he appreciates the landscape, the food and the hospitality of the Swiss. "Switzerland is simply breathtaking - and it's a privilege to spend time here and be part of a culture so rich in tradition."

The long road to the stage

For the main actors, the stage means one thing above all: dedication and perseverance. Each has had an individual journey through disciplines such as opera, acting and dance - and has overcome many setbacks. "To be successful, you have to keep at it and keep going even in difficult times," says Nadim Naaman, who plays the Phantom.

A tip for up-and-coming talent: find passion away from the stage. For the Phantom actor, this means writing and composing songs and shows. After ten years and several missed opportunities, he finally landed his dream role - proof that the right opportunity will come if you work hard and remain patient.

A story and a stage with tradition

"The Phantom of the Opera" has a long tradition in Basel and attracted audiences to the city 30 years ago. Then as now, the dark love story and the musical spectacle fascinated audiences. But the Phantom's return to Basel is more than just a revival: it is an attempt to anchor the Musical Theater Basel itself in cultural life and to survive the difficult times.

The theater is fighting to survive - and with productions such as "The Phantom of the Opera", those responsible hope to inspire audiences with a lasting enthusiasm for the magic of the stage.