Image of the "Taieri Pet" cloud in New Zealand. Nasa

A mysterious cloud over New Zealand is causing a stir: It appears regularly in the same place and retains its characteristic shape and size.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mysterious cloud over New Zealand, known as "Taieri Pet", appears regularly in the same shape and position and was photographed by Nasa.

The cloud, a so-called Altocumulus lenticularis, is created by strong winds over the mountains of the region and its shape has led to UFO comparisons.

Due to strong turbulence and the risk of ice formation, such stationary clouds pose a danger to aviation. Show more

An unusual cloud formation over New Zealand is attracting the attention of scientists and locals alike. This cloud, which was photographed by Nasa, contradicts the usual ideas of clouds that are constantly changing and moving, reports "Bild.de".

Known as the "Taieri Pet", this is the name given to the cloud by the inhabitants of the Otago region on the South Island of New Zealand. It is an Altocumulus lenticularis, a lenticular cloud that appears regularly between Middlemarch and Hyde.

Due to its fixed position and shape, it is often mistaken for a UFO.

The cloud shows remarkable consistency in shape and size and is about 11.5 kilometers long in a recent Nasa photo. This image was taken with a high-resolution camera on the Landsat 8 satellite and shows the cloud seemingly nestled against a nearby mountain range.

"Taieri Pet" clouds can be dangerous for aviation

The formation of the "Taieri Pet" cloud is due to strong winds blowing over the mountains in the region. These winds force the air masses to rise, which leads to the formation of waves in the atmosphere. As moist air passes through these waves, it cools and the water vapor condenses into a stationary, layered cloud.

John Law, a meteorologist with the New Zealand Weather Service, explains: "The cloud remains almost stationary as it forms on the crest of this wave and is shaped by the strong winds that pass through it."

However, the conditions in and around this cloud formation can be dangerous for aviation. The vertical air currents within the cloud can cause significant turbulence, and there is also a risk of ice forming on aircraft flying through these clouds.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

