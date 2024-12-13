Unidentified flying object over New Jersey: Are they from an Iranian mother ship, from China or even from outer space? There is wild speculation in the USA. X

Since mid-November, there have been repeated sightings of drones over New Jersey that are said to be large, persistent - and mysterious. In the meantime, the case has not only occupied local politicians, but also federal politicians.

Since mid-November, there have been repeated sightings of drones over New Jersey that are said to be very large and persistent.

Pictures and videos on social networks have triggered hysteria.

Local politicians initially responded to the phenomenon, then the governor also spoke out. Phil Murphy says: "When you look at them, they go dark."

A Republican MP claims that an Iranian drone mother ship off the coast is responsible and writes to President Joe Biden.

The White House has taken a stand. The FBI also had to answer questions on Capitol Hill.

It is still unclear what is behind the drone sightings. Show more

The sightings have kept the USA, and the state of New Jersey in particular, on tenterhooks since mid-November: videos of drones whizzing through the night sky have been published on social networks. On December 8 alone, there were 49 such reports.

"I found three mysterious drones in the air," says one videographer. One of the lights suddenly moves extremely fast. "That's wild. What on earth is happening?" She has been watching the flying objects for 10 to 15 minutes, she continues.

This is not a drone. We have a full blown UFO / UAP event occurring in real time in New Jersey with tens of thousands of witnesses and tons of video footage. pic.twitter.com/Zct5FEhyPX — Max (@QuantumRides) December 13, 2024

According to eyewitnesses, the drones are sometimes as big as cars and stay in the air for a long time. It goes without saying that such recordings on X attract those who believe in UFOs. But official bodies are also taking up the cause: First, 21 mayors have demanded answers from New Jersey's governor.

"I'll tell you what's really going on"

But Phil Murphy can't shed any light on the matter either. On the contrary: "When you look at them, they go dark," the governor tells MSNBC, but he also assures "This is something we take deadly seriously."

🚨 Incredible Footage Alert!

In New Jersey, a strikingly clear image of a "drone" (or more) has been discovered! 🛸

Multiple witnesses are confirming this sighting what’s really happening in our skies?

👀 The clearest evidence yet? Decide for yourself.#DronesNJ #DroneSightings… pic.twitter.com/c7vxjOs8zE — Dilojan (@umadilojan) December 13, 2024

Jon Bramnic, a senator from the state, even calls for a limited state of emergency to be declared - "until the public gets an explanation." And then Jeff Van Drew makes his grand entrance: the congressman claims that Tehran is causing all the commotion.

Drone Invasion: The Government is telling us there is nothing to fear from the reports of drones flying about in the Northeast. I have to be honest with you, a lot of the footage I’ve seen looks like planes in flight patterns to airports. Then there are some that make me wonder.… pic.twitter.com/uTDgaX1Pnh — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) December 13, 2024

"I'll tell you what's really going on," the riot rag "New York Post" quotes the Republican: "Iran has a mother ship that contains these drones. It's off the East Coast of the United States of America. [The Iranians] have launched these drones. These drones should be shot down."

"We are not being told the truth"

Van Drew also wrote to President Joe Biden. An Iranian drone mother ship "is currently missing from port", "high-ranking sources" had told him. The 71-year-old politician is certain that the timing of the disappearance and the sightings in New Jersey also fit.

People staying in New Jersey are baffled with what's happening in recent days. Unexplainable UFO/Drone sighting accross New Jersey since days. FBI, Homeland Security, Aviation & Coastguard, Local Authorities have no answer and explanation yet. Strange! pic.twitter.com/k5aig2UmOG — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) December 12, 2024

As a result, the deputy press secretary of the White House has to comment on the issue: "There is no truth to it," says Sabrina Singh on December 11th. "There is no Iranian ship off the coast" and certainly no "mother ship", emphasizes the 36-year-old.

It’s a slap in the face that the Pentagon continues to tell the American people they don’t know who is flying the drones over New Jersey.



I think the Pentagon absolutely knows, but they’re full of crap.



And if they actually don’t know, these officials should resign in disgrace.… pic.twitter.com/48jM7jAuxw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 12, 2024

Van Drew doesn't dispute this, however. "We're not being told the truth," he adds on Fox News on December 12. The Pentagon "treats the American public like they're stupid". But the pressure to find an answer to the phenomenon is growing.

Authorities must take a stand

On December 12, Biden's most important security advisor must also make a statement. John Kirby assures that there is "currently no evidence that the reported drone sightings pose a threat to national or public security or have a foreign connection".

FBI Tells Homeland Security Committee: "Actively Investigating" UFO/Drone Sightings In New Jersey, "We Don't Have An Answer"



More - https://t.co/vFo6fMaucz



"The FBI Newark field office is actively investigating the unexplained sightings of drone activity over New Jersey,… pic.twitter.com/G3tT4XDitT — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) December 11, 2024

In the meantime, drones have also been sighted in other states. The affair is now also being discussed in Washington. Politicians are demanding answers: the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has none, but is investigating the matter. Van Drew now brings Beijing into play on Fox News: "China is a full decade ahead of us," warns the Republican.

The drone mystery continues, as a hearing on Capitol Hill exposed limitations of U.S. capabilities.



The White House refers reporters to the FBI and DHS, but the FBI says it can’t connect the mysterious drones in New Jersey and New York to any individual or group. pic.twitter.com/3zQEO5MlQ5 — Nate Foy (@foymeetsworld) December 11, 2024

The drone mystery isn't just a source of irritation for Americans. Sometimes they also prevent airliners or rescue helicopters from taking off. Sometimes they fly over military installations, but they have also been seen over Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The authorities are still reluctant to combat drones for fear that falling debris could hit people. However, in view of the growing uncertainty and hysteria, they may soon be forced to change their tune.