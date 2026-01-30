Suddenly the sky lights up as if a foreign power is switching on its spotlights. A rare natural phenomenon is fascinating in Russia. Find out what's behind it in the video.

Fabienne Berner

What looks like a science fiction installation is actually a rare natural phenomenon: in Russia, mysterious rays of light pointing from the ground to the sky are fascinating.

These are so-called pillars of light. They only appear when it is extremely cold and there is absolutely no wind, when tiny ice crystals float in the air and reflect the light from street lamps or other powerful light sources. It looks as if huge cones of light are shooting vertically into the sky. Such images are rare - but also known from Canada or other icy regions.

