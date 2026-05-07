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Rare natural phenomenon Mysterious rainbow clouds - even the traffic comes to a standstill

Fabienne Berner

7.5.2026

No, this is not a rainbow. Mysterious glowing clouds suddenly appear over Indonesia. Find out what's behind the spectacular play of colors in the video.

07.05.2026, 20:35

07.05.2026, 20:41

A spectacular celestial spectacle over Indonesia is generating millions of clicks on Instagram and X: colorful clouds over the island of Java have many people puzzled - some call them "rainbow clouds". According to meterologists, these are so-called "iridescent clouds".

Watch the video to find out what's behind the phenomenon and why the colors look so special.

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