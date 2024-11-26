German police have found this man, aged around 60, and are asking for help in solving the mystery. PP Schwaben Süd/West

A man who cannot remember anything has been found in the Allgäu region. The police are now hoping to clarify his identity through a public appeal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unidentified man with no memory: A man aged between 60 and 65 was found in the German Allgäu region and cannot remember anything, his identity remains unknown.

Police ask for help: The Bavarian police have launched a public appeal for information from people who might know the man.

Characteristics of the man: He speaks High German with a southern German accent, is a smoker and was wearing a branded jacket and shoes, which could provide possible clues to his origins. Show more

A mysterious case is currently keeping the police in the Allgäu region busy. A man who has apparently lost his memory was found in an orchard in the Wasserburg district of Hattnau in Bavaria.

Despite intensive efforts, it has not yet been possible to establish his identity.

The man, estimated to be between 60 and 65 years old, was discovered at the beginning of October. He was slightly hypothermic and was taken to hospital for treatment. Since then, the police have been trying to find out more about him, writes "Der Spiegel".

Public appeal for clarification of identity

In order to clarify the man's identity, the Bavarian police have launched a public appeal, which was published in Kempten.

The man speaks High German with a slight southern German accent and is a smoker. His branded jacket and shoes are conspicuous and could possibly give clues to his origin.

So far there are no clues that could lead to the identification of the man. The police hope that people who know the man or can provide information about his identity will come forward as a result of the appeal.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.