A mysterious case is currently keeping the police in the Allgäu region busy. A man who has apparently lost his memory was found in an orchard in the Wasserburg district of Hattnau in Bavaria.
Despite intensive efforts, it has not yet been possible to establish his identity.
The man, estimated to be between 60 and 65 years old, was discovered at the beginning of October. He was slightly hypothermic and was taken to hospital for treatment. Since then, the police have been trying to find out more about him, writes "Der Spiegel".
Public appeal for clarification of identity
In order to clarify the man's identity, the Bavarian police have launched a public appeal, which was published in Kempten.
The man speaks High German with a slight southern German accent and is a smoker. His branded jacket and shoes are conspicuous and could possibly give clues to his origin.
So far there are no clues that could lead to the identification of the man. The police hope that people who know the man or can provide information about his identity will come forward as a result of the appeal.
