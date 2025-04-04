They are always cute: cats with the coat color "salmiac". Bild: Animal Genetics 2025

A new color of cat fur called "salmiac" fascinates researchers and lovers. After years of guesswork, scientists have finally solved the mystery.

Barman Nicolas

A new color of cat fur called "salmiak" has been observed in Finland.

It is characterized by black hairs at the base, which gradually turn white towards the tip.

The rarity of the salmiac coloration is explained by its recessive character.

The color salmiac in a cat was first observed in 2007 in the Finnish village of Petäjävesi. It is characterized by black hairs at the base that gradually turn white towards the tip, creating a subtle, unmistakable grey gradient. These cats usually also have a white chest, reminiscent of the elegant style of tuxedo cats.

The new coat color was named after the salted liquorice typical of Finland: the candy dusted with salt crystals looks similar to the new coat color.

Cat or snack? Bild: dpa

How did the new coat color come about?

This unusual coloration attracted the attention of experts in 2019 and prompted Heidi Anderson and her team at the University of Helsinki to carry out extensive genetic research.

Their findings were published in the scientific journal "Animal Genetics" and now offer a clear explanation for this phenomenon.

Originally, the scientists thought that this shade could be linked to a dilution gene that is responsible for lighter coat colors in some cats such as the Russian Blue.

However, genetic tests on dozens of salmiac cats showed no correlation with the known mutations. The researchers became curious and decided to deepen their investigations by fully sequencing the genome of several specimens.

They discovered a surprising anomaly: a missing DNA fragment in the immediate vicinity of the KIT gene, which is already known to influence the white patterns in the fur of various animals.

This recessive mutation means that a cat must inherit two copies of this gene variant - one from each parent - to show the color salmiac.

How easy is it to buy a "salmiac cat"?

The rarity of the salmiac coloration is therefore explained by its recessive nature: if only one parent carries the mutation, it remains invisible and the kitten takes on a more classic coat.

Only breeders who are informed and aware of this genetic peculiarity can hope to preserve and reproduce this fascinating color.