Using the Gemini North telescope, astronomers have discovered a star orbiting the star Betelgeuse in a very close orbit. In the image, the so-called companion star appears in blue. Keystone

The star Betelgeuse can be observed from Earth with the naked eye. Its brightness fluctuations have long puzzled astronomers. Now one aspect of this could be solved.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The reddish glowing celestial body Betelgeuse probably has a stellar companion. Researchers have found evidence of a dim star that is in "excellent agreement" with corresponding predictions, according to a study published in "The Astrophysical Journal Letters".

"If this discovery is confirmed, it will definitely be a sensation," said Thomas Granzer from the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam, who himself searched for the stellar companion with the Hubble Space Telescope last year. "This would really solve a mystery that is over 100 years old."

The star Betelgeuse and its fluctuations in brightness have repeatedly been the focus of researchers: Betelgeuse is one of the brightest stars in the night sky and can be observed with the naked eye. It is a shoulder star of the constellation Orion. Its brightness changes from time to time - particularly noticeably a few years ago.

Betelgeuse sometimes appears brighter, sometimes dimmer

"In 2019 and 2020, the brightness of Betelgeuse diminished significantly - an event known as the Great Dimming," explained the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy in a press release. Some experts then assumed that Betelgeuse's death could be imminent - in the form of a supernova. However, it was soon discovered that a dust cloud emitted by Betelgeuse was responsible for the dimming.

However, this did not explain further fluctuations in a six-year cycle, especially in the measured spectrum of Betelgeuse. There were assumptions that these were caused by a companion star. Granzer was involved in one of the studies that attempted to determine the orbit and location of the companion star.

Complex imaging technology

Now a team of astrophysicists led by Steve Howell from the Nasa Ames Research Center has been able to take images that probably show the young star directly. This was done with the Gemini-North Telescope, on which a special instrument was mounted.

"The North Telescope is one of our largest telescopes and it actually achieves a high resolution," explains Granzer. However, it is located on Earth, and its atmosphere "interferes so strongly that this theoretical resolution cannot be achieved". An instrument for so-called speckle interferometry provides a remedy - although the result still looks as if the light source is seen through columns of smoke, says Granzer. These interfering factors can be eliminated.

According to the study, the stellar companion shines six orders of magnitude fainter than Betelgeuse and has an estimated mass of around 1.6 solar masses.

However, the researchers explain that the find could also be a star closer to Earth that has come into the picture, so to speak, or that it could be a star located behind Betelgeuse. However, all the information taken together, including the predictions of other researchers, points to a companion of Betelgeuse.

The star will perish

If this is all true, there is bad news for the companion star: It would die within a period of around 10,000 years, according to the announcement. It will be pulled into Betelgeuse by the strong gravitational forces and perish.

Incidentally, this discovery has nothing to do with a predicted possible supernova of Betelgeuse itself, explains Ganzer. "We are pretty sure that it will explode at some point." But even that could still take at least many thousands of years.