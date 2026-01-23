The dog's breed is classified as dangerous in Saxony-Anhalt, yet the animal was part of the family. Here's how the police and the district attorney's office plan to proceed following the incident.

The four-year-old girl had been attacked by the family dog on Wednesday afternoon in the Drosa district of the municipality of Osternienburger Land.

According to police, a child who was attacked and killed by her family’s dog in Saxony-Anhalt is scheduled to undergo an autopsy today in Halle. A police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency (dpa) that the child was attacked and bitten multiple times by the American Staffordshire Terrier while playing on Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators. Several people reportedly tried to separate the dog from the child. According to investigators, the four-year-old was attacked and bitten multiple times by the American Staffordshire Terrier while playing on Wednesday afternoon. Several people reportedly tried to separate the dog from the child, but it was too late to save her.

Following the attack, the police and the public prosecutor's office in Dessau-Rosslau launched an investigation. The 32-year-old mother and a 30-year-old family acquaintance are charged with negligent homicide.

According to reports, the incident took place in the village of Drosa. The Ministry of the Interior in Saxony-Anhalt says it intends to “thoroughly investigate and evaluate” the incident.

The breed is considered dangerous

The dog was taken to an animal shelter after the incident, according to reports. A spokeswoman for the Public Order Office in the municipality of Osternienburger Land told dpa that the animal was taken to the Stassfurt Animal Shelter. The spokeswoman said that what happens next with the dog depends on the police investigation.

There is no nationwide regulation governing the ownership of fighting dogs or animals classified as dangerous. The individual federal states list which breeds are considered dangerous. Special rules apply to these animals, such as a licensing requirement, mandatory leashing and muzzling, or mandatory insurance. Almost all states also require owners to provide proof of expertise and for the animals to undergo a behavior test. In Saxony-Anhalt, there is currently no general dog owner’s license.

The classification of dogs as dangerous (Category 1) also varies by federal state. In Saxony-Anhalt, the American Staffordshire Terrier is classified as a dangerous breed under the Dog Law.