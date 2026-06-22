In Hobart, the shortest day of the year is traditionally celebrated not with tea and a wool blanket, but with a collective plunge into the freezing water—completely naked.

Freezing cold, but popular: About 3,000 people in Australia jumped naked into a river—and celebrated the shortest day of the year.

With an air temperature of four degrees and water around twelve degrees, thousands of people once again plunged into the Derwent River in the capital of the Australian state of Tasmania, completely naked.

According to Australian media reports, around 3,000 participants in their birthday suits took part in this year’s so-called Dark Mofo Solstice Swim, celebrating the winter solstice. Many of the swimmers gathered at Long Beach before sunrise.

Wind chill: minus one degree

Initially wrapped in jackets and towels, they then undressed together and ran into the water. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the wind chill was around minus one degree—quite chilly for an outdoor swim.

The nude swim marks the conclusion of the two-week art and culture festival Dark Mofo and has been held since 2013. The festival is known for its often provocative and experimental installations, performances, and events.

While the police were initially skeptical of the swim, it is now considered an integral part of the program—and this year, too, the available spots were quickly booked up. Whereas just 200 people registered 13 years ago, the number has since grown to the thousands.

96-Year-Old at the Start

Among the participants was a 96-year-old woman who, by her own account, has been taking part for years and enjoys a “wonderful feeling of euphoria.” Many first-time participants spoke of an “adrenaline rush” and a strong sense of community. “It’s a great way to wrap up the festival—it’s been two amazing weeks,” one man told ABC. Most headed home after the ice bath, frozen to the bone but happy—after all, the days in the Southern Hemisphere are now getting longer again.